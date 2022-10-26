MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Week 9 Athlete of the Week is Midland Christian senior quarterback Blake Pruitt. Pruitt helped the Mustangs to a 41-22 win over district opponent Fort Worth Christian on Friday.

Pruitt, a dual threat quarterback, rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns, and threw for 146 yards and two more touchdowns. He contributed a total of 318 yards to the Mustangs’ offense.

Midland Christian moved to 2-1 in district with the win, putting them in second place. They have a week off in Week 10 before their season finale at Southwest Christian.