MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Legacy senior runningback and captain Zeke Luna is ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Athlete of the Week for Week 8! Luna helped lift his team to a 33-25 victory over rival Permian on Friday. That was the Rebels’ first win over the Panthers in Ratliff Stadium since 2010.

Luna had 28 touches for 160 yards and one touchdown. He had another touchdown run that was around 70 yards in the first quarter, but the play was called back due to a penalty.

Luna was featured before the game Friday on ABC Big 2’s Game of the Week pregame show. The senior captain overcame a season-ending ACL tear last year to be nearly unanimously voted team captain this season.

The win over Permian on Friday gave the Rebels their first win against a district opponent of the season, evening their district record to 1-1. In order to win at least a share of their fifth straight district title, they will need to win the remaining games in their schedule this season and need Frenship (2-0) to lose at least one game.

Legacy hosts San Angelo Central (2-0) Friday who is tied for first in the district with Frenship. Kickoff from Astound Broadband Stadium is at 7 p.m.