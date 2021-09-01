ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Fort Stockton’s Dominic Aguilar

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (Nexstar) – Congratulations to our Athlete of the Week – Fort Stockton senior quarterback Dominic Aguilar!

The Panthers’ three-year starter accounted for all five of their touchdowns in their season-opening over El Paso Bowie, 32-21.

After completing a TD pass in the first quarter, Aguilar started doing most of his damage on the ground. He finished the game with 260 yards rushing on 13 carries – 4 of those resulted in a touchdown.

This week, Fort Stockton (1-0) will host Alpine (0-1) at 7:00 p.m.

