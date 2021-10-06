ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Big Spring’s Gabriel Baeza receives numerous accolades for performance

BIG SPRING, Texas – Congratulations to Big Spring’s Gabriel Baeza on being named our Athlete of the Week!

The senior quarterback threw for 325 passing yards (4 TD) and ran for another 207 yards (3 TD) in last Friday’s game against Littlefield. The Steers came out with the win, 47-28.

For his performance, Baeza was also named the Built Ford Tough Player of the Week for UIL Class 4A.

He has also been nominated for the Mr. Texas Football Player of the Week. To cast your vote for that award, click here: Mr. Texas Football