BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring senior runningback Kavien Ford is ABC Big 2’s Week 9 Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Steers’ 63-43 win over San Angelo Lake View. Ford was paramount in Big Spring’s offensive attack, carrying the ball 39 times for 374 yards. Ford reached the endzone seven times.

The win over Lake View secured Big Spring’s spot in the playoffs. Next up, the Steers host Lubbock Estacado Friday.