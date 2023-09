BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring senior quarterback Gavin Padron is ABC Big 2’s Week Two Athlete of the Week. Padron led the Steers to a 32-21 win over Lubbock last Thursday.

Padron completed 25 passes for 412 yards and 12 touchdowns. Padron was also ABC Big 2’s Week 11 Athlete of the Week in 2022 after leading the Steers to a first-round playoff victory on a successful Hail Mary touchdown pass.

Big Spring now faces Monahans Friday for ABC Big 2’s Game of the Week.