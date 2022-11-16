BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s final Athlete of the Week for the 2022 football season goes to Big Spring junior quarterback Gavin Padron. Padron led the Steers to a three-point comeback win in the first round of the playoffs over 9-1 El Paso Riverside.

With 34 seconds remaining in the game and the season on the line, the Steers found themselves trailing 30-35 on 4th and 10. Padron escaped a Riverside blitz and lofted a Hail Mary pass to the endzone that was caught by Kavien Ford, giving Big Spring the lead with only seconds remaining in the game.

This play won our Week 12 Play of the Week as well, as voted on by viewers.

Padron threw for a total of 230 yards and three touchdowns in the Steers’ first-round upset.

Big Spring now plays Wichita Falls in the Area Championship at Clyde High School Friday at 8 p.m.