ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews sophomore runningback JaeSean DeBouse is ABC Big 2’s Week 11 Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Mustangs’ 62-27 win over Big Spring. DeBouse has been a workhorse for the Mustangs’ offense this season under their newly implemented offensive scheme.

Friday against Big Spring, DeBouse rushed for 337 yards, six touchdowns and four two-point conversions. He scored 42 of Andrews’ 62 points. DeBouse finished the regular season with 2,027 yards and 22 touchdowns.

As just a sophomore, DeBouse will likely be a staple of the Andrews Mustangs for years to come.

The Mustangs take on El Paso Austin in the bi-district round of the 4A Division 1 playoffs on Thursday in Artesia, New Mexico.