ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – ABC Big 2/Fox 24’s Week 11 Athlete of the Week is Andrews senior linebacker/runningback Jaxon Lawdermilk. Lawdermilk helped the Mustangs to a 40-20 victory over district rival Big Spring in its regular season finale.

Lawdermilk put up 65 yards and a touchdown for the Andrews offense, but he really made his impact on the defensive side of the ball with six tackles, two tackles for a loss and one interception.

Andrews begins its trek through the 4A Division 1 playoffs Thursday against El Paso Austin in the bi-district round. The Mustangs kick off at 7 p.m. at Sul Ross State University’s Jackson Field.