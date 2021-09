ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar) – Mustangs QB E.J. Lopez’s monster night in a 63-17 win over Seminole earned him this week’s “Athlete of the Week.”

Lopez threw for 381 yards and seven touchdowns against the Indians on Friday. Junior Gehrig Morris (6 receptions, 184 yards, 3 touchdowns) and freshman Shawn Parker (4 receptions, 133 yards, 3 TD) were his top targets on the night.

