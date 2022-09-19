BALTIMORE (AP) — Detroit Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander’s bid for a no-hitter ended when Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle led off the seventh inning with a single.

The Tigers lead 9-0 at Camden Yards on Monday night.

Alexander allowed only two runners, walking Mountcastle in the fourth inning and Austin Hays in the sixth, before Mountcastle lofted a single to center on a 1-0 changeup, his 79th pitch. Anthony Santander followed with another single.

Prior to that, the closest the Orioles came to getting a hit was in the sixth, when Adley Rutschman smashed a two-out grounder down the line that third baseman Ryan Kreidler snagged before throwing to first.

