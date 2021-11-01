Titans’ Henry will have surgery, no timetable for return

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) cuts away from Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry will have surgery Tuesday morning on his right foot, and coach Mike Vrabel says the Tennessee Titans are not putting a timeline on when he will return.

Henry had tests Monday to check the severity of the injury after he finished a 34-31 overtime win in Indianapolis.

Vrabel said he knows Henry will do everything possible to work himself back to help the Titans (6-2).

“Whenever that is that’s when it’ll be,” Vrabel said. “I know that he’ll be around our team as soon as he can. I know that’s important to him. I know that’ll be important to our team. We will have to move on. We’ll have to move on unfortunately without him here in the short term and not look back.”

The two-time NFL rushing champ went to the bench early in Sunday’s game. He was shown on TV with his shoe off talking with trainers with 6:03 left in the first quarter before he returned. Henry finished with 28 carries for 68 yards and a 2.4-yard average that was his lowest this season. He played 54 of the 73 offensive snaps.

The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year did not talk to reporters after the game.

Henry leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He also has a league-high 219 rushes, well ahead of the next leading rusher Joe Mixon of Cincinnati (137).

He is the biggest reason why the Titans currently sit atop the AFC as the No. 1 seed having won four in a row.

“If anybody can come back, it would be Derrick,” Vrabel said.

Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes Sunday against the Colts to reach 10 TDs this season compared to Henry, who had his 10 TD runs through the first seven games.

The Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.

Henry became the eighth man in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards last season with 2,027 yards on a career-high 378 carries. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Pro Bowl running back had a combined 386 carries in the 2019 season and playoffs.

The Titans are fourth in the NFL, averaging 147.6 yards rushing per game, helping them rank second in the league in averaging 32 minutes, 49 seconds of possession time per game.

