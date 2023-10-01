NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who entered Sunday listed as questionable with a sprained throwing shoulder, has been activated for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, raising the likelihood that he would start.

Carr, who signed a four-year, $150 million free-agent contract with New Orleans last offseason, did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but participated in team drills on a limited basis on Friday and was listed then as questionable.

After Carr was hurt on a sack by Green Bay’s Rashan Gary in the second half of last week’s game, backup QB Jameis Winston took over and completed 10 of 16 passes for 101 yards in the 18-17 loss to Green Bay.

Winston drove New Orleans in range for a go-ahead, 46-yard field goal with about a minute to go, but rookie Blake Grupe’s kick was pushed wide for his first miss this season.

Winston took most of the first-team snaps in practice this week, but Carr held out hope of playing even if he didn’t throw much during the week.

Carr is in his 10th NFL season and first with New Orleans after nine seasons with the Raiders. In his three Saints starts, Carr is 57 of 87 for 636 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

