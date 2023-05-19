Reactions to the death of Jim Brown, former NFL star, actor and activist:

___

“We lost a hero today. Rest in Paradise to the legend Jim Brown. I hope every Black athlete takes the time to educate themselves about this incredible man and what he did to change all of our lives. We all stand on your shoulders Jim Brown. If you grew up in Northeast Ohio and were Black, Jim Brown was a God. As a kid who loved football, I really just thought of him as the greatest Cleveland Brown to ever play. Then I started my own journey as a professional athlete and realized what he did socially was his true greatness. When I choose to speak out, I always think about Jim Brown. I can only speak because Jim broke down those walls for me.” — LeBron James, on Instagram.

___

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star. To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.” — Brown’s wife, Monique Brown, on Instagram.

___

“Jim Brown is a true icon of not just the Cleveland Browns but the entire NFL. He was certainly the greatest to ever put on a Browns uniform and arguably one of the greatest players in NFL history. Jim was one of the reasons the Browns have such a tremendous fan base today. So many people grew up watching him just dominate every time he stepped onto the football field but his countless accolades on the field only tell a small part of his story. His commitment to making a positive impact for all of humanity off the field is what he should also be known for.” — Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

___

“Jim Brown was a gifted athlete — one of the most dominant players to ever step on any athletic field — but also a cultural figure who helped promote change. During his nine-year NFL career, which coincided with the civil rights movement here at home, he became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sport.” — NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

___

“I’ve said many times, and I will always say, Jim Brown is the best, and he will still be the best long after all his records are broken.” — Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers.

___

“My dad — I don’t even think there was a No. 2 (favorite player). It was just Jim Brown. … I mean, everybody knows who Jim Brown is, whether it’s from football or acting or being an activist. He just did so many good things.” — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona.