KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert were active for the wild-card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at frozen Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

Waddle had been dealing with an ankle injury and Mostert with knee and ankle issues. Both missed the past two games and were limited in practice this week, and both were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he was prepared to wait until warmups to decide whether they would play.

“Short weeks, you really have to take it up to the end-of-the-week clock,” he said. “You want to be able to forecast what’s going to happen in the game as much as possible. You need to know the player has a reasonable chance to play the entire game.

“We haven’t had any setbacks with Raheem Mostert or Jaylen Waddle,” McDaniel had added, “so I am optimistic on both.”

The news wasn’t as good for Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, who was a game-time decision with a knee injury. He was inactive along with cornerback Xavien Howard, who had been ruled out earlier in the week with a foot injury.

Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott, who was dealing with a calf injury, was available to face Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The Dolphins elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and linebacker Malik Reid to the active roster for the game. Their other inactive players were wide receiver Robbie Chosen, cornerback Cam Smith, offensive tackle Kion Smith and tight end Tyler Kroft.

The Chiefs came in relatively healthy after sitting several key players for its meaningless Week 18 game against the Chargers last week, when they had already secured the AFC West title and could not improve their postseason seed.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was limited in practice all week, was inactive with hip and ankle injuries that have bothered him the past few weeks. Fellow wide receiver Justyn Ross also was inactive with a hamstring injury.

Left tackle Wanya Morris, who had been starting in place of the injured Donovan Smith, was inactive with a concussion. But his injury coincided with the return of Smith, who had been dealing with a neck injury but practiced throughout the week.

The Chiefs elevated defensive tackle Mike Pennel to the active roster to face Miami. First-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah, who has had a disappointing rookie season, was surprisingly inactive for them along with defensive tackle Neil Farrell, defensive end BJ Thompson and cornerback Keith Taylor.

