NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said Friday that he likely won’t return from a sore left shoulder until August.

Kershaw was put on the injured list on July 3 and got an MRI after consulting with Los Angeles head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The 35-year-old left-hander had hoped to return shortly after the All-Star break, but now says he needs time to heal.

“I’ve never had anything like it in my career,” Kershaw said. “If I didn’t get an MRI, I’d probably be pitching this weekend, but I did, and it showed enough to where doctors told me I need to take a few weeks so that’s what I’m going to do.”

The Dodgers did not announce what the MRI revealed, and Kershaw seemed frustrated by the diagnosis. He played catch Friday and said he was going to throw a bullpen session next week in Baltimore.

“It just needs to heal,” Kershaw said. “It doesn’t need to be specific. We’re not doctors here. We just gotta listen to the doctors. So try to do that as best I can but it’s just weird.”

Kershaw was selected to his 10th All-Star team, which tied him for the most in franchise history. He attended the game in Seattle despite being unable to pitch.

Kershaw picked up his 10th victory, tied for second in the National League, with six scoreless innings in his last start against Colorado on June 27. He is 10-4 this season with 105 strikeouts and a 2.55 ERA. He hadn’t missed a start before going on the IL.

“I don’t think anyone has an exact time of return, but it’s going to be a slower progression that I’m sure Clayton doesn’t love,” Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said.

Also Friday, Los Angeles activated Chris Taylor from the injured list and added outfielder Jake Marisnick to the roster, among a flurry of moves before opening a three-game series with the New York Mets.

Taylor was activated after missing 15 games with right knee soreness and playing two minor league rehab games. He is hitting .206 with 11 homers and 26 RBIs in 59 games this season. Last season, the utilityman batted .221 with 10 homers and 43 RBIs in 118 games.

Los Angeles added Marisnick after he was outrighted by Detroit on Thursday. With Detroit, Marisnick batted .232 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 33 games.

Marisnick was on the 2017 Houston Astros, whose allegations of cheating were uncovered following the 2019 season. The Dodgers were not concerned about his link to that team because he was not on their postseason roster.

“I do like Jake, and I think he’s had to deal with it for a long time and he has some remorse for it as well, which is probably all you can ask for at this point,” Kershaw said.

The Dodgers also transferred Shelby Miller to the 60-day injured list and optioned outfielder Jonny DeLuca to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Miller was 1-1 with a 2.40 ERA in 25 relief appearances before being placed on the IL on June 21 due to neck pain.

Deluca batted .212 with one homer and three RBIs in 20 games for the Dodgers.

___