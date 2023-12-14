LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw said he is recovering well after recent shoulder surgery and has yet to decide where and when to sign his next contract.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is a free agent after signing one-year contracts each of the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I’m excited to get back after the surgery and throw a ball and have it not hurt,” Kershaw said Wednesday night in an interview on KLAC radio’s “Dodger Talk” show.

The 35-year-old left-hander said he and his wife, Ellen, are still “in that process” of deciding his next move. In Game 1 of the NL ivision Series against Arizona, Kershaw retired just one of eight batters and allowed six runs.

“I think the competitor in me doesn’t want it to end the way it did,” he said. “I want to win. I want to win another World Series. I think that all played into it.”

Kershaw said the signing two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani in a $700 million, 10-year deal is “great for the Dodgers.”

“It’s just so much money, isn’t it?” Kershaw said. “This is crazy. But I think he is a unique, unique talent. I don’t think there’s anybody like him and once he starts pitching again everybody wants to watch it. You know, I want to watch it.”

Kershaw said his arm was in a sling for three days after his surgery on Nov. 3. He is now doing strengthening exercises.

“I think I’m doing really well,” he said. “I don’t have a lot to compare it to. I’ve never had surgery before, but I really do feel great, all things considered.”

Kershaw is confident he will pitch at some point next summer.

“I feel good about that,” he said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB