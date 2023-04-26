SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews junior Maddux Foster made school history this week, becoming the first Mustangs tennis player to reach the state finals in singles. He was also the first Andrews tennis player to advance past the first round of the state tournament in singles.

Foster finished as the 4A UIL boys’ singles runner-up. Earlier in the season, Foster also won the District 3-4A championship. He also became the first Andrews tennis player to qualify for the UIL state tournament in 13 years.

Foster finished his junior campaign with a record of 42-1, his only loss coming in the state championship match.