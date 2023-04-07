ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Andrews ISD announced it has hired former Blue Ridge volleyball coach and Athletic Director Ashley Dyches as its new Mustang volleyball head coach. Dyches was at the helm at Blue Ridge for three seasons previously.

Dyches led the Lady Tigers to three straight playoff appearances and back-to-back district runners-up. She had a winning percentage of 67 at Blue Ridge. Dyches also served as a special education teacher, assistant track coach and UIL academic girls coordinator at Blue Ridge High School.

Dyches is a San Angelo Central alumnae and she began her career with San Angelo ISD. Dyches started as the middle school volleyball coach, winning Middle School Coach of the Year after the 2016-17 season. She then served as an assistant volleyball and girl’s basketball coach at her alma mater, helping the Lady Bobcats to three straight playoff appearances and a co-district championship in 2018.

“I am extremely excited to be an Andrews Mustang and get back to my home roots out in West Texas. I am eager to join a team who believes that, through hard work and dedication, you can achieve great success,” Dyches said.

Dyches was raised in San Angelo and graduated from Angelo State in 2012.