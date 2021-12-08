Alabama once again collected a Southeastern Conference title and two big league-wide individual awards.
Quarterback Bryce Young is the SEC’s offensive player of the year and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is the top defensive player, as voted on by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league. The voting was released on Wednesday.
Georgia’s Kirby Smartwas the pick as coach of the year after leading the Bulldogs to a 12-0 regular season and into the College Football Playoffs. Bulldogs freshman tight end Brock Bowers is the selection as top newcomer after leading the team in receiving.
Missouri tailback Tyler Badie, Anderson and Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams were the only unanimous picks. Anderson, the Bronco Nagurski winner as the nation’s top defensive player, was named on some ballots as a defensive lineman/edge rusher.
He’s leading the nation in sacks and tackles for loss. Young is the Heisman Trophy favorite after leading a 41-24 victory over Smart’s Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.
It was the second straight year Alabama had the offensive and defensive players of the year, with Heisman-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain taking the awards in 2020.
The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California
RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans
RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia
OL — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
OL — Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi
OL — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas
OL — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas
K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana
AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.
Defense
DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland
DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas
DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi
LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge
DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas
DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia
SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas
RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
OL — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta
OL — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas
OL — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
OL —Cade Mays, Tennessee, 6-6, 325, Knoxville, Tennessee
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada
PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.
DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia
DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama
LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina
DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia
AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
