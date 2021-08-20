ABC Big 2-A-Days: Monahans Loboes

MONAHANS, Texas (Nexstar) – The Monahans Lobos struggled to a 4-7 overall record in 2020, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

After starting 0-3 in non-district play, the Loboes won three of their next four games and snuck into the playoffs. Looking back on it, they can’t help but find the positives.

“We played 11 games last year, some programs in the state didn’t get to do that,” said head coach Fred Staugh. “We played a full schedule. We played a playoff game, we traveled, and a lot of these guys are back. They’ve been through adversity, and we’re just fighting through this together.”

The returning players are proud of how they finished the regular season but are taking life lessons from a bitter loss during the home stretch.

“Playing Seminole last year and going up 21-0 before the half to come back and lose 28-21, that’s pretty heartbreaking,” said senior running back Tre Gomez. “It’s all about the finish, and that’s what we didn’t have that game.”

While the coaching staff knows Monahans brings back plenty of talent, it’s focusing on the mental aspect of the game to get the team ready.

“That’s the stuff that’ll lose you a ballgame,” said Staugh. “A lot of mental bluffs and stuff like that. We’re trying to just eliminate those altogether. It’s the first time we’ve had an offseason since I’ve been here so we like that. The kids have worked hard. They’re great kids and we love them.”

The players are ready to use their playoff experience as a building block for this year.

“We didn’t win. We didn’t get a gold ball but the expectations are high now,” said Gomez. “We know how the atmosphere is. We’ll be pretty good now.”