ABC Big 2-A-Days: Grandfalls-Royalty Cowboys

GRANDFALLS, Texas- Grandfalls and Royalty have a combined population of only around 500. With a small population comes a small team but this group is ready to do whatever they need to do to win.

The Cowboys only have ten players meaning most of the roster will be on the field at all times. They’ll look to counter that lack of depth with versatility.

“We’ve got to be able to learn three, four different positions because we never know where the injuries are going to hit,” said head coach Brad Repass. “Someone’s going to get gassed and they got to be pulled so someone’s got to be able to not just step in but step in and play efficiently three, four different positions.”

The Cowboys’ diversity in talent is also reflected in their backgrounds. Many of their players have made significant sacrifices.

“Having people who are willing to travel any distance for the team really speaks to the character that our team has,” said senior lineman and kicker Gavriel Rodriguez. “We are very committed and we’re very team-oriented.”

Last year was a bit of a down year for Grandfalls-Royalty but that was without their best player Abel Rodriguez. He missed the season with a torn hamstring but now he’s back and eager to return to action.

“Being able to lead these guys now as a senior and being more or less all the way healthy is just a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Rodriguez who plays quarterback and linebacker. “I want to prove to everybody that hey, I’m back and ready to rumble.”

“It helps tremendously,” said senior spread back and linebacker Chris Miller of Abel’s return. “It’s like that puzzle piece that we needed this whole last year and it fits and it’s there and we’re ready to go with him.”

This is a tight-knit group, they’ve got three seniors and there are three brothers on the team. They’ll need to lean on each other to get out of a five-team district and return to the playoffs.