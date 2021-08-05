ABC Big 2-A-Days: Grady Wildcats

LENORAH, Texas – Despite fielding a very young team last season, Grady managed to win half its games. In district play, the Wildcats came with one victory of making the playoffs.

“It did a lot for us, but we just had fun,” said Grady senior Cooper Wallin. “We had a lot of fun last year. This year, I’m just hoping we have the same amount of fun. That surprised a lot of people and it helped us in the end.”

That positive approach helped the Wildcats navigate some challenging circumstances. With only about a dozen players available (nearly all of whom are returning), Grady displayed great effort and resiliency throughout the season.

“With that, they really did fight to get some wins,” said Jourmain Matta, who will take over the program as head coach. “That’s kind of what won me over. Just that spirit they had as far as football and all that. That was a good deal for me to see that.”

At one time, Matta was an assistant at Balmorhea. There, he helped guide the Bears to back-to-back championship game appearances. At Grady, Matta will be the team’s third head coach in the last three seasons.

“The first year, I had a new coach. Last year, we had new coaches” said Wallin. “This year, we have new coaches. You just kind of get used to it. You just kind of learn what they want and you do the best you can.”

This year’s Wildcat squad is still a relatively young one. Grady has just three seniors on the roster, but they’ll rely heavily on each of them.

“You can just kind of tell they respect you a little more just because you’re a senior,” said Wallin. “I enjoy that and I respect them for that.”

“I’m going to work harder this year. Try to be a leader to all these young guys out here,” said senior Frankie Jimenez. “We have a lot of freshmen out here. We’re trying to learn and just be great.”