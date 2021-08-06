ABC Big 2-A-Days: Garden City Bearkats

GARDEN CITY, Texas – Garden City hasn’t missed the playoffs in ten years. Seventh-year head coach Jeff Jones has most of his players back from last season and will try to extend their postseason streak.

They were a young team last year and won a playoff game. This season, they have almost every starter returning, and the Bearkats are using the familiarity to their advantage.

“Last year we had to go really slow and methodical and make sure we had it, but this year we just say something and they know exactly where to be,” said head coach Jeff Jones. “They know their drills better, they’re just a lot more veteran team.”

“Now that we’re used to it, used to the speed and how hard these guys hit and everything… I think we’re more prepared for it,” said senior Sebastian Balcazar.

“The big advantage is just trusting each other,” said senior Owen Seidenberger. “We have experience now and we’re going to be a good team so we really have each others’ backs so we have a lot of trust.”

Garden City knows what they do well and have plenty of depth in the backfield. They’ve made running the ball the focal point of their offense.

“We have some really fast guys on our team too. Some of the fastest guys in the state,” said Balcazar.



“Not only do we have three really good capable running backs that could just break one at any time, but we got guys that are making them break those runs and that line is great,” said Jones.

“Just let my boys not get touched,” said Seidenberger. “That’s my big thing. So just protect them and do my best.”

The Bearkats will need that running game to carry them through a tough district. But, their depth and experience will give them a chance against anyone.