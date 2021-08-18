ABC Big 2-A-Days: Coahoma Bulldogs

COAHOMA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Bulldogs return about half of their starters from 2020 and should also benefit from the program’s stability. The coaching staff at Coahoma is entering its fourth year with the program.

“We’ve already gotten a bunch of stuff put on that has taken a while in the past just because of the new kids coming in,” said head coach Chris Joslin. “We’ve been here for a while so now the kids are starting to understand earlier.”

The focal point of the Bulldogs attack has always been their ground game. The biggest piece to that puzzle is back for his senior season.

As a junior, running back Brysen Kerby received honorable mention All-State honors for Class 3A. He finished his junior season with 1,687 total yards and 24 touchdowns.

“Every single year, me and the guys go to the gym and work out in the offseason,” said Kerby. “Every single year, I just try to improve myself to improve the team as much as I can.”

Of course, none of that is possible without a strong group up front. The majority of Coahoma’s offensive line will return as well.

“We give them as much praise as much as we do the skill kids that get all their names in the paper,” said Joslin. “We know that in Coahoma, it starts up front.”

“If we can just do our job, I know Brysen in the backfield and the rest of our guys can make it happen,” said senior lineman Ashton Kimball.

Over the course of the season, the Bulldogs will work to develop other playmakers on the team. Accomplishing that would allow them to become more dynamic offensively while also keeping Kerby fresh for a potential playoff run.

“It’s going to take time, but we’re going to try to get everybody involved before it’s all said and done,” said Joslin. “The more people we get involved, the more load we take off of him so that when it is his turn, he’s fresh and ready to go.”