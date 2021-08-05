ABC Big 2-A-Days: Buena Vista Longhorns

IMPERIAL, Texas – Two years ago they only had eight players. Now they have more depth and their sights set on returning to the playoffs.

After winning just one game in 2019, the Buena Vista Longhorns made big strides last season improving to 4-5. Fourth-year head coach Dale Pustejovsky credits consistent effort as a major contributor to their success.



“To be successful you got to work hard… that doesn’t matter if it’s in football, doesn’t matter if you’re running a business doesn’t matter what it is. If you’re going to be successful you got to work hard,” said Pustejovsky. “You know that’s the thing we look for in these young kids, are they willing to go out there and work hard? Are they willing to make commitments and sacrifices to put in the work that they need to in order to be successful?”

While the Longhorns have returning starters on both sides of the ball, they will need younger players to step up to continue the team’s improvement.



“These guys that didn’t get to play as much, I want to see them step up, take that big responsibility,” said senior lineman Cole Brauchi. “If they work for it… it’s theirs.”

As they prepare for their opener against Irion County, Buena Vista’s focus is currently on preparing for the season’s physicality.



“Six-man football, it’s a lot of open field and there’s a lot of ground to cover and a lot of ground to make up on,” said Pustejovsky.

Cole brauchi

“We got to work on every little thing,” said Brauchi. “Six-man football it’s a totally different thing from eleven-man.”

If the longhorns make the playoffs this year, it will be their first postseason game since 2017.