ABC Big 2-A-Days: Alpine Fightin’ Bucks

ALPINE, Texas – The Fightin’ Bucks lost a lot of valuable seniors last year. As a result, they return only one starter offensively. Fortunately, that position is the most important one on the field.

“I think if you asked any coach in the state of Texas – if you had one person to come back – they would all say the quarterback,” said head coach John Fellows. “There, we’re ahead of the curve a little bit.”

That quarterback is senior Jayden Canaba. He accounted for 14 touchdowns last season and has been focused on instilling belief in his younger teammates.

“Trying to get them to trust. Trust the process. Trust our coaches. Trust the work that we’ve put in at the beginning of the summer,” said Canaba. “I think we’re ready.”

The Bucks’ passing attack has already been tested this summer. Once again, Alpine was able to qualify for the State 7-on-7 Tournament.

“There were cameras all over the place,” said senior wide receiver Shaun Foster. “Just kind of helps you take in better pressure.”

“I think our passing game’s going to be a little bit better,” said Fellows. “This year, I think we’ll be able to stretch the field a little bit.”

As for some of the young bucks, Fellows has been encouraged by their determination through workouts.

“They’re hungry. It matters to them,” said Fellows. “They want to be good. That’s half the battle right there. It matters and we can build off that. They come to work every day.”

“I think we have one of the toughest, strong fighting teams,” said Foster. “I think we’ll be good.”