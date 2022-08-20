GREENWOOD, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – When you step on the practice field in Greenwood, there is the unmistakable feeling of urgency and confidence.

Greenwood is in one of the toughest districts in the state joining Hirschi and Graham as one of three teams in their district among the top-25 teams in Texas.

Head Coach Rusty Purser isn’t settling for just a playoff birth like last season when the Rangers made the playoffs but lost in the first round to Perryton.

“The expectation is high among our our coaches, our kids, our community. We’re not going to be happy with certainly one and done” said Purser. “The expectation is that we’re going to play for a while, hopefully we’re playing after Thanksgiving.”

A big reason Greenwood could be playing late in the calendar is third-year starting quarterback senior Ty Flowers who expects to throw more this season than his previous two.

“We’re pretty deep in the wide receiver corps. It’s guys that have been on varsity previous years with me and so it’s just more of a comfort level,” said Flowers who scored 19 total touchdowns last season. “We’ve really built a bigger chemistry this year than we have in previous years.”

“I think this year he seemed a lot more polished and a lot more calm in making his decisions and then delivering the ball really well,” said Purser speaking about Flowers who has 22 starts entering the season.

Flowers and the Rangers’ potent rushing attack wouldn’t feel as comfortable if not for the offensive line, which has faced some early injuries. However this unit, and by extension the entire offense, is held together by senior center Orlando Baeza.

“He’s our nucleus and that’s a great place for him at that position,” said Purser. “I think he sets a high bar and a high expectation and those guys want to perform well, not only for him but for our team.”

The relationship between Flower and the man snapping him the ball are a crucial piece to making the Rangers’ offense flow.

“There’s a connection. Him and Ty, have been together the last this year and the year before,” said Purser.

“Ty is like my brother. He tells me when I do something wrong and I also tell him when he does something wrong,” said Baeza. “We try to talk to each other and try to do our best.”

While the Rangers set lofty goals to begin with, those expectations have heightened as camp has progressed.

After taking more reps with the offense and getting challenged by their athletic defense, Flowers believes everything they want is there for the taking.

“We need to go win a state championship,” declared Flowers. “I mean, that’s something every kid dreams of as a little kid, and that’s what I’ve always dreamed of and so we’re going to try to make that happen.”

The Rangers begin their 2022 schedule against Estacado at Grande Stadium on August 27th at 2:30 P.M.