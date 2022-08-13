GARDEN CITY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – There’s a certain smell in the air in Garden City.

“We wake up in the morning, sniff excellence,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Owen Seidenberger.

Excellence. That’s what the Bearkats have done with winning records in each of the previous nine seasons. The last seven were led by Head Coach Jeff Jones who has made the running game the program’s offensive strength.

Last season, do-it-all running back Sebastian Balcazar carried the Bearkats on the ground as Garden City finished 7-4 including a six-game winning streak from mid-September to the end of October.

This year, Jones is looking for a more even approach.

“We need to stay strong in the running game and it really opens up the passing game. We’re looking forward to being a little more balanced,” said Jones.

“We’re still we’re still an attitude team and we’ll come out and try to play some smash-mouth football.”

The run game sets the tone for this high-scoring offense but it doesn’t happen without a strong offensive line.

If you ask Seidenberger it’s pretty simple, get the ball in the right guy’s hands and the offensive line will take care of the rest.

When asked how Bearkat ball carriers can be most effective, Seidenbeger replied, “Running behind us.”

“Our bigger line that we have and we’re pretty quick too, so they can get a get behind us and we have faith in them and they have faith in us,” said Seidenberger who also made the all-state team last year as a nose guard.

“We’re just a bunch of big, hairy American winning machines.”

Last season’s 70-69 first-round playoff loss to Van Horn has fueled the Bearkats all offseason.

History says this program can go far with state title teams in 2009 and 2010, and with all-district and all-state players like Seidenberger returning, Garden City believes they can win the biggest prize.

“The state championship. Nothing short of it. That’s just what we’ve always aimed for since as far back as I can remember,” said senior wide receiver and cornerback Mason Walker.

“We’re ready for it.”

Garden City opens their 2022 season at home against Valley on August 26th.