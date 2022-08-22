CRANE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Cut down in their prime last season, the Golden Cranes were heartbroken after a fanastic season run was cut short in just the first round of playoffs.

The Crane Golden Cranes finished last season with an overall record of 8-3 and a district record 4-0. Taking first place and moving straight to the playoffs, the Cranes were on a roll and such a high that came crashing down when facing off against the Ballinger Bearcats in an extremely close loss, 35-34.

Now, they want to make sure everyone knows, they’re back for more.

Senior center and middle linebacker, Tavian Bustos added their motto, “P-E-W. Proving everybody wrong with what happened last year. I mean, we lost a lot of seniors and then coming back with all the people returning is just it would be nice to prove everybody wrong.”

Some players said the bond wasn’t there to take them all the way last year, so building on a bond that can be unbreakable will be key to their success this season.

“Man. It sucks, going into the first round and putting all that work all year. I feel like that’s probably most of the problems that we had last year was the bond team bonding wasn’t all there. We had a lot of people that that weren’t leading,” said senior outside linebacker and full back, Blake Rodriguez. “Not a lot of leaders. But this year, we’re really making a strive towards that. Allowing the seniors, juniors to lead the team, the upperclassmen, and put in effort, get everybody on board.”

Ahead of this season the Cranes just added a new head coach to the program who’s actually had some history with them before. Michael Pittman was on staff a few years back before he moved out to Post, Texas and had some incredible success.

Taking the Antelopes to the finals of the playoffs in 2020 and finishing 1st in their district with a record of 5-0. Now, he looks to bring that success to the Crane program and hopes his players forget about the past.

“It’s a new season and I wasn’t here, so I really don’t know all the details or kind of how things happened. But, right now they’re focused on today and like I said, we’re not trying to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re just trying to get better every day. And they’ve done a great job. They’re working hard and everything we asked, they’ve done. So, hopefully that’s going to lead to some good things on the football field,” specified Coach Pittman.

Since Pittman’s return to the program, many players are already seeing a change, both on and off the field.

“We appreciate what he’s doing. He’s bringing more effort to the program and it’s going to be really good this year,” smiled Rodriguez. “We have a really solid starters coming up this year. And what Coach Pittman’s bringing in to the program this year is offense everything, it’s really gonna help the program.”

Now, the only thing on the mind, is revenge.

Bustos confirmed, “It definitely is a little bit of a revenge. I mean, we don’t want to be marked as another team that, is just one and done.”

The Cranes kick off their redemption season this Friday, August 26th at home against long awaited rival the McCamey Badgers.