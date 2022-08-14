COAHOMA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Blink and you’ll miss them.

Coahoma is a group loaded with speedy players. In order to win with this young team, the Bulldogs will need to move fast collectively and not just a select few.

“The thing we’re kind of hanging our hat on is we’re going to have a lot of team speed on the field, but we’re going to try to get speed at every position, including the linemen,” said Head Coach Chris Joslin.

Joslin added, “Our linemen can run a little bit, so we’re going to we’re going try to make you play sideline to sideline on both sides of the ball.”

Coahoma will use their speed to keep their offense’s tempo up, but also focus on their defense, who return three of their top four tacklers from last season.

The hope is to translate their fast-paced practices to games but also a level of precision they’re honing in the trenches.

“We’re trying to hustle and get on the ball and hustle everywhere,” said senior tight end and linebacker Rance Redden.

He continued, “No walking and that’s just helping us get our stamina built up for Friday nights.”

However, speed without direction or precision can lead to costly mistakes which the Bulldogs are trying to limit with sound technique in practice.

“Make sure you’re getting your blocks. Make sure no gaps are left open because we can get people in the backfield [and] it hurts,” said senior offensive and defensive tackle Kayden Kelley.

In a deep six-team district, the Bulldogs will face older teams with more playoff experience than them. Last season Coahoma went just 3-7 overall and 1-4 in district play missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

However Joslin believes the early part of the Bulldogs’ schedule gives them a runway to be prepared once district play kicks off in October.

“These first five games we got to use to get better and grow up in a hurry,” Joslin said of his young team.

He then emphasized, “We’re going to be young at some positions, but that’s why they give you give you the preseason games to get ready.”

The Bulldogs open their 2022 season with the Howard County Bowl against Forsan on August 25th at Memorial Stadium in Big Spring.