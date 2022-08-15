BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring has been different lately.

After a recent stretch of constant coaching changes, Cannon McWilliams has stabilized the job entering his fourth year leading the Steers.

After only winning two games in 2019, the Steers have finished with back-to-back winning seasons but had a disappointing finish each year.

In 2020, Big Spring won their first playoff game before bowing out of the second round in a 56-0 loss. Last season the Steers raced out to a 5-1 record before losing four of their last five including a first-round playoff loss.

McWilliams has channeled that disappointment into an important lesson for his team.

“Don’t let our mistakes take over. Own our mistakes, don’t let our mistakes own us,” said senior wide receiver and cornerback Derick Wallack. “Coach McWilliams is a great coach. I mean, we all have fun out here, but I think they know when it’s business it’s business.”

One of the biggest departures from last season was record-setting quarterback Gabriel Baeza leaving a competition under center between Eli Cobos and Gavin Padron.

“Right now we’ve got a QB battle between Cobos, who plays everything for us, and a kid that had to step in two games and I believe three quarters last year Gavin Padron, who can also do the job,” said McWilliams. “Both of them are supporting each other. Both of them are competitors. Both of them are great kids.”

Graduation hit Big Spring hard in other parts of the roster too making the Steers one of the younger teams in their district.

Players and coaches alike are excited to see who fills the open spots in their lineup.

“That’s what’s going to be fun about this season is who’s going to step up and lead, especially when the chips are down who are we going to look to make a play?” pondered McWilliams.

“Last year, we leaned heavy on our seniors, which we shouldn’t have,” said senior offensive and defensive lineman Rahlei Eddington. “I think we’re more diverse this year. We got more variety and there’s a lot of opportunity out here.”

Big Spring opens their 2022 schedule at home against Pampa on August 26th.