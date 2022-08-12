WINK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The pressure is on for the Wildcats this season as they look for revenge, knowing they have a huge target on their backs and they look to use that pressure to their advantage.

Last season’s highs came to a sudden halt. A five-game win streak came crashing down when the Wildcats lost 56-12 against the Stratford Elks in the second round of playoffs.

Wink senior left tackle and defensive end Jesse Putnam said the way their story ended added fuel to the fire.

“I think with last year how we kind of ended on a bad note. I think everyone’s just really excited for once,” added Putnam.

Now, revenge is on the horizon and senior wide receiver Jordan Tally said with that in mind, the focus on improvement and getting stronger has been at the forefront of their minds.

“We all put more work in to get to where we are now and now we just want to show ourselves and prove ourselves,” emphasized Tally.

While their eyes are on the prize, and the obvious end goal is to make it to the playoffs and win a championship, Wink has all eyes on them.

Going into the season ranked sixth in Class 2A and slated to win their division is not something head coach Brian Gibson is surprised by and knows there’s more weight on this season.

“Yeah it sticks with us, right? It does. I think they have a lot to prove, they know they have a lot to prove,” Gibson said. “They think they left a lot of plays on the field last year in that game that may or may not have made a difference, but it could’ve made the game a little more exciting down the end, so that’s kind of what’s been driving them through the offseason, so far.”

Gibson’s son and senior quarterback Kanon Gibson is one of the many players in the 2A division with an even bigger target on his back. Gibson was selected division preseason offensive MVP after an impressive junior season in the air and on the ground. Completing 37 touchdown passes and racking up a stellar 21 rushing touchdowns.

He said while the weight is sitting on his shoulders a little bit, he’s not worried and has the utmost fate in the offensive line the Wildcats have built in front of him.

“I don’t think it’s a secret that our O-line is going to be the pride and joy of Wink High School this year. They’re going to be good, and it’s going to be something fun to watch and it’s always going to be fun to be a quarterback having one of the best lines in all of 2A right there as well,” emphasized Kanon.

The O-line isn’t afraid of what this season will bring and are ready for the competition, especially with plenty of help behind them.

“We have our locker room completely full. It’s just one step at a time. That’s all you need to think about. If you’re not first, you’re last. Go Cats!” yelled Putnam.

Wildcats said they’re looking to ‘beat their best’ this season at all costs which Kanon said has been engrained in their mentality from the beginning.

“Our quote that we go through every day is ‘beat your best’. It says, be at your best while you’re also beating your best,” Kanon said. “So, you know, everyone just realizes that every day it’s got to be something where we come out and compete and we know that if we compete against each other, the final product we put out with each other is going to be way better than what it was.”