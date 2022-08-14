MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – 12 players. Just one person more than a typical football formation. One might find that small, but for Midland Trinity, that is all they need.

According to the team, the small group is the perfect amount for their six-man affiliation and more than enough for the team to grow strong bonds with one another.

It has benefitted the Chargers in everything, from team trust, to getting more in-game repetitions, to allowing young players to step up and shine.

In 2021, Midland Trinity exceeded many people’s expectations, going 5-1 in district play and earning a playoff appearance. Half of that team was made up of freshmen.

“We weren’t supposed to win a game last year in some people’s mind. Not ours,” Greg Koch, head coach, said.

The overarching team expectation this season is to take that success to new heights by winning their district and making a deeper playoff run.

“We’re still very young but last year I think was huge for us with most of the team being freshmen, they got the experience last year,” said Monty Campbell, senior All-State defensive end and tight end.

Runningback Jude Varner was one of those impactful rookies for the Chargers last season, earning All-State honors in his freshman campaign. Varner feels like he was able to have much more opportunity to make an impact because of the size of the team.

“I think since we’re such a small team, the amount of reps that we were able to get in-game compared to other schools’ underclassmen is going to be a lot better,” Varner said. “The chemistry we have is great. I feel like I can trust we all have a trust in each other that we’re going to be where we need to be.”

Koch echoes this sentiment, and said the team bond is a crucial part of the Chargers’ success.

“They believe and trust in each other. The trust they have in each other– I think that’s a big word.”

The Chargers compete in the TAPPS six-man football league. TAPPS realigned districts for the 2022 season, putting Trinity in Division II District 1. They will compete against Abilene Christian, All Saints Episcopal (Lubbock), Covenant Classical (Fort Worth), Denton Calvary, Harvest Christian (Keller), San Jacinto Christian (Amarillo) and Highlands (Irving).

Midland Trinity opens up the season in big fashion, hosting cross-town rival Holy Cross on Aug. 26. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.