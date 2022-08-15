PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This season and this year bring a whole lot of new for the Pecos Eagles. A new head coach, a new stadium and a whole new mentality, the Eagles are ready for it all.

A disappointing ending, going 0-4 in district play and missing out on playoffs, only brings an entirely new beginning for the Eagles. And new head coach Scott Williams only has one thing to say to his new roster.

Williams emphasized he wants the team to “learn some lessons and that they use that you know going forward, motivating that they don’t want to feel that way again.”

The Eagles have completely revamped everything, including their new starting quarterback, sophomore Colt Salgado, who said he is more than ready to build a new offense around him.

“It’s just a lot of change and it’s a good change and I’m just ready to get started to start winning some games this year,” Saldago said.

He said getting named starting quarterback was the best shock.

“I was just really excited, being the guy that they’re looking at now, and just being a leader on this team.”

While the Eagles seem to have a lot of youth on their hands, Coach Williams is leaning on the seniors to use their experience to lead.

“We call our seniors the hammers, those are the guys that hold the kids accountable and we tell them it’s their team. No matter what the coaches do, it’s the seniors that are the ones in control, so we got some good seniors,” added Williams.

Last season’s blunders are stuck on the minds of the Eagles, after finishing the season on a four-game losing streak. On top of that, they have now lost several key seniors, including highly sought running back Ezekial Saldana, who has left quite the shoes to fill.

Last year, Saldana broke six school records including single-season rushing yards with 2,194 yards and single-season touchdowns with 26 total touchdowns. Now the Eagles feel they need to step up.

“I think we have something more to prove this year, with everything new, trynna come back from not the greatest year last year,” added senior center and defensive tackle, Gage Strain.

The focus is on the now, as the Eagles try not to dwell on the past.

“We’re gonna take it game by game but once it gets there, be ready for it,” said Jonathan Sandoval, junior Free Safety and Wide Receiver.

“Starting the games off strong, just with the first punch and keeping the mentality, the killer drive, the instinct, just to finish off and make sure everybody knows,” added David Madrid, senior center.

Williams just hopes West Texas can see there is a championship team on the rise.

“We gotta compete to win, and that’s the main deal. You know, I tell kids we’re gonna compete for championships and it’s starting right now.”

The new Eagle Stadium is under construction and is expected to be completed by the Eagle’s first home game on Sept. 23.