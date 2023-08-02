LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has won four straight against West Virginia heading into their meeting on Sept. 23.
Cole Banker looks at what awaits the Red Raiders when they make the trip to Morgantown.
by: David Collier
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has won four straight against West Virginia heading into their meeting on Sept. 23.
Cole Banker looks at what awaits the Red Raiders when they make the trip to Morgantown.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now