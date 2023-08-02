LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech looks to end a seven-game losing streak to Kansas State on Oct. 14 when the Wildcats visit Jones Stadium.
Cole Banker takes a closer look at Chris Klieman’s 2023 squad.
by: David Collier
Posted:
Updated:
