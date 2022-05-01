Tornado Watch for The Eastern Permian Basin – 5-1-22: A few tornadoes are likely later this afternoon and into this evening across The Eastern Permian Basin. A couple intense tornadoes are possible with widespread large hail more than 4 inches in diameter, strong gusts in excess of 75 mph, and flash flooding. Please stay indoors and stay away from windows if you are in this area until at least 10:00 pm.