A very strong severe thunderstorm has been located near Seagraves, tracking to the southeast at 30 MPH. This potent storm is reportedly producing half-dollar-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 MPH. Please remain indoors and on the ground level, as well as avoid being near windows, to prevent injury from the hazards produced by this storm.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Seagraves (UPDATED) – 5-25-23
by: Ryan DePhillips
Posted:
Updated:
