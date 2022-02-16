A severe thunderstorm has been located near Odessa and Midland, tracking to the East at 45 MPH. Only small hail has been detected, but wind gusts have reached over 70 MPH and there is a lot of lightning produced by these storms. Roof and tree damage is expected with these strong winds, so please remain indoors and seek shelter in a safe location on the ground floor and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Odessa, Midland – 2-16-22
by: Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated: