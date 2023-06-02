A severe thunderstorm has been located 15 miles south-southwest of Hobbs, tracking to the northeast at 35 MPH. This fast-moving storm is currently producing ping-pong-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Hobbs – 6-2-23
by: Ryan DePhillips
Posted:
Updated:
