A severe thunderstorm has been located 19 miles northwest of Fort Stockton, tracking to the East at 10 MPH. This storm is currently producing half-dollar-sized hail and damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Please seek shelter indoors, on the ground floor of a sturdy building, and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Fort Stockton – 6-2-23
by: Ryan DePhillips
