Severe Thunderstorm Warning near Eunice – 5-1-22: A severe thunderstorm is moving northeast at 35 mph in parts of Andrews, Gaines, and Lea Counties. The main threats with this storm will be the 60 mph wind gusts, the half-dollar size hail, and the heavy rainfall. Please stay indoors and stay away from windows if you are in this area until at least 3:00 pm MDT.