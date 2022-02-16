A severe thunderstorm producing very strong wind gusts has been located near Big Spring and is tracking to the East at 45 MPH. This storm is currently only producing small hail, but wind speeds have reached over 70 MPH with storms associated with this system. Damage to tree limbs and roofing is expected with this storm, as is damage to windows and outbuildings. Please seek shelter on the ground floor of a sturdy building and avoid being near windows while this storm passes.