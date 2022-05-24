Severe Thunderstorm Warning (near Nadine) – 5-24-22

A severe thunderstorm has been located near Nadine and as of 2:02 pm MDT (3:02 pm CDT), the storm has been tracking to the southeast at 15 mph. This storm, according to Doppler Radar and public reports, has been producing damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and golfball-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles and roofing is expected with this storm, so please remain indoors and avoid being near windows until at least 3:00 pm MDT (4:00 pm CDT) while this storm passes.