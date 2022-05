Severe Thunderstorm (near Andrews)- 5-24-22

A severe thunderstorm has been located near Andrews and as of 3:56 pm CDT, the storm has been tracking to the southeast at 25 mph. This storm, according to Doppler Radar, has been producing damaging wind gust up to 60 mph and golfball-sized hail. Hail damage to vehicles and roofing is expected with this storm, so please remain indoors and avoid being near windows until at least 5:00 pm CDT while this storm passes.