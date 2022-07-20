What are the best Sennheiser products?

Sennheiser is a top electronics brand specializing in audio products. It’s not as glamorous as other industry-leading brands, but there’s no question that their audio devices and equipment are of exceptional quality.

Sennheiser makes several kinds of audio electronics, primarily headphones and sound bars. However, it can be challenging when browsing its products to find the best ones. While most Sennheiser products are worth a look, a few premium devices are comparable to those of other top brands.

What are the most popular kinds of Sennheiser products?

Headphones

Headphones are the most common Sennheiser products with several styles available, so you can choose something that suits your needs. There are bulkier over-ear headphones for superior audio quality and lightweight in-ear headphones suitable for exercising and traveling. There are also high-end TV headphone systems specially designed for watching TV.

Sound bars

Sennheiser only offers one sound bar. However, it delivers fantastic audio quality, including crystal-clear dialogue and deep bass. It has everything you could ever want in a sound bar and is a terrific addition to any home theater or speaker setup.

What should I look for in Sennheiser headphones?

Audio quality

It might seem unnecessary to mention, but you want your headphones to deliver high-quality sound. Over-ear headphones are equipped to deliver deeper bass, but they should also reproduce clear mids and highs. Finding headphones that provide the sound you’re looking for can take some trial and error, but it’s best to consider your favorite genres and go from there.

Ingress Protection

An Ingress Protection, or IP, rating refers to a device’s resistance to dust particles and moisture. The first digit represents a device’s dust protection level, while the second indicates moisture resistance. For example, headphones with an IP54 rating offer limited dust protection and are resistant to water splashes from any direction.

Headphones with an IP rating are crucial for exercising, as those without an IP rating can become damaged by sweat and other moisture. Also, those without an IP rating aren’t suitable for environments like the beach where sand can get inside them.

Controls

The best Sennheiser headphones have built-in controls for managing music playback and accessing virtual assistants, such as Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Touch controls can also be used for managing phone calls and volume, and sometimes they can be customized through a smartphone app based on your preference.

Noise-canceling and transparency modes

Active noise-canceling is appealing for those who are often in noisy environments and want to drown out the exterior sound for a smoother listening experience. However, a transparency mode enhances ambient sound and helps wearers gain a better sense of their surroundings, which is helpful for cyclists and joggers.

Battery life

Top-quality wireless headphones should offer at least 20 to 30 hours of battery life. Wireless earbuds usually offer five to 10 but can be recharged in their portable case multiple times, often providing 18 to 24 total hours of listening.

Best Sennheiser products

Best in-ear headphones

Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds

These earbuds have a built-in equalizer, a sensitive transducer and an adaptive function to deliver excellent audio quality. They have active noise-cancellation to block external noise and a transparency mode for listening to your surroundings. Plus, they are splash-resistant and offer up to 28 hours of battery life.

Sold by Amazon

Sport True Wireless Earbuds

These are terrific for anyone who wants affordable workout earbuds that deliver excellent sound. They offer a secure fit and adjustable acoustics for optimizing sound quality and noise-canceling. The music playback controls are customizable, and an IP54 rating means they’re dust- and splash-resistant.

Sold by Amazon

CX150 BT Wireless Earbuds

These earbuds are a terrific option for those working with a budget who don’t mind the conjoined wired design. They last up to 10 hours on a full charge and support AAC codec for high-quality audio streaming. Plus, they have a three-button control system for managing calls and music playback.

Sold by Amazon

Best over-ear headphones

Momentum 3 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

These headphones have a robust design but are still lightweight enough for traveling. They have intuitive controls, an automatic on and off function and a feature that pauses playback when you remove them from your head. Also, the soft ear pads offer a plush feel, and the durable leather headband makes for a premium build quality.

Sold by Amazon

PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones

Look no further if you want wireless headphones with a sturdy, traditional build. These headphones deliver superior sound quality, up to 30 hours of listening time and one-touch access to voice assistants, such as Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, the ergonomic design provides a comfortable fit even for extended periods.

Sold by Amazon

HD 350BT Wireless Headphones

These affordable headphones have a stripped-down design but still offer high-quality audio and up to 30 hours of listening. Users can customize sound through the Sennheiser Smart Control app, and the intuitive controls can be used to control playback or access voice assistants.

Sold by Amazon

Sound bars and other headphones

Ambeo Sound Bar

This sound bar is expensive, but you’ll probably never need to purchase another one again. It delivers 5.4.1-channel high-quality sound and impressive 30-hertz bass without needing a subwoofer. It supports wireless streaming over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and it uses Sony’s 360 spatial audio technology for immersive listening.

Sold by Amazon

HD 820 Audiophile Headphones

These heady-duty headphones deliver audiophile-grade sound quality in a closed-headphone design. They have a 56-millimeter ring radiator transducer system that finely tunes audio quality and gorilla glass receptors for outstanding spatial sound reproduction.

Sold by Amazon

RS 195 RF Wireless Headphones

These headphones have a circumaural design engineered to provide an immersive listening experience while watching TV. There are hearing preset modes for enhancing dialogue or increasing dynamic range during music playback, and the transmitter supports analog and digital inputs.

Sold by Amazon

Kevin Luna writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.