Which ‘Super Why’ toys are best?

“Super Why” is a television series for preschool kids. Each episode features a team of fairytale superheroes who use their unique reading powers to solve problems. The superheroes magically fly into books and use their reading skills to intervene, change the outcome and save the day. After saving the day, the characters take a problem from the story and apply what they learned to their own lives.

If you are looking for a plush toy that features the leader of the Super Readers, take a look at the MIghty Mojo Super Why Licensed PBS Educational Plush Toy.

What to know before you buy a ‘Super Why’ toy

Storybook Village

Whyatt Beanstalk lives in Storybook Village along with his friends Red Riding Hood, Littlest Pig, Princess Pea and Woofster. In every episode, someone has a super-big problem, question or mystery to solve. At the Book Club, Whyatt and the gang discuss the latest question until they agree on the perfect book they need to solve the problem and answer the question.

How ‘Super Why’ works

The story

A sad character named Poor Pig is stuck at the top of his brand new slide. The Super Readers fly into the classic Humpty Dumpty book to find out how Humpty will get down from the wall. In the classic tale, all the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty back together again. But the Super Readers can.

Super Why flies into the classic Humpty Dumpty tale and lands on the wall. The words “Humpty Dumpty had a great fall” are printed on the wall where Poor Pig is sitting. He reads them aloud and says “Oh, no, I had a great fall! I don’t want to fall. What am I going to do?”

The solution

Super Why says he can change this story and save the day because he has the power to read. He zaps the word “fall” away with his magic question mark and then leads kids to figure out for themselves that if they would give Humpty a slide, he could slide down safely and not have to fall to pieces, but Humpty is afraid.

The lesson

The Super Readers encourage Humpty and he slides down to safety. Everyone learns a lesson about the importance of giving encouragement to others who need it.

What to look for in a quality ‘Super Why’ toy

Whyatt Beanstalk

Whyatt is the leader of the Super Readers and the host of the television series. He lives with his mother and father. Mrs Beanstalk writes stories and Mr. Beanstalk illustrates them. When Wyatt changes into his Super Reader form, he becomes Super Why. He has the power to read and uses it to focus on building vocabulary. His superhero costume includes a mask and cape and his symbols are a blue book and a question mark.

Little Red Riding Hood

Little Red Riding Hood wears the traditional fairytale costume but adds roller skates. Her Super Reader form is Wonder Red and she carries a Wonder Words basket. Red Riding Hood focuses on rhyming.

Littlest Pig

Everyone calls him Pig. He carries a tool kit and dresses up like his father, in a hardhat and safety goggles. His Super Reader form is Alpha Pig and his superhero costume adds a yellow cape and an orange belt with a triangle symbol. His superpower is “alphabet power” and he wants everyone to learn their alphabet.

Princess Pea

Princess Pea wears a lilac princess dress and loves to dance. When she turns into Princess Presto, she pulls her long hair back in a bun and adds a sparkly pink transparent cape and a Magic Spelling Wand to her ball gown. Her Super Reader power is spelling.

Woofster

Woofster is a spotted puppy dog who lives with Whyatt and his family. When he becomes a Super Reader, Woofster is able to speak like a human. He wears a blue cape with a small red dictionary attached to his collar. His symbol is a dog bone and he uses his dictionary power to find the meaning to any word.

How much you can expect to spend on a ‘Super Why’ toy

The limited number of “Super Why” toys cost between $10-$15.

‘Super Why’ toy FAQ

Do all the ‘Super Why’ stories start with classic stories?

A. The early ones had the Super Readers flying into the familiar classics like “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” “Jack and the Beanstalk” and the “Three Little Pigs.” Once the classics had been exhausted, the Super Readers flew into new stories with titles like “Monster Munch,” “Tilden the Caterpillar” and “The Unhappy Puppy.”

Why are there so few ‘Super Why’ toys?

A. Most people are interested in the lessons. The biggest-selling “Super Why” items are not toys, but videos and DVDs.

What are the best ‘Super Why’ toys to buy?

Top ‘Super Why’ toy

MIghty Mojo Super Why Licensed PBS Educational Plush Toy

What you need to know: Whyatt has changed into Super Why because he is on a mission to inspire kids to develop a lifelong love of reading.

What you’ll love: This 10-inch-tall PBS plush toy is made of safe, pollution-free and environmentally friendly materials that are machine-washable, too. The detail of the graphics is outstanding, as are Super Why’s cape and goggles.

What you should consider: This plush doll is not poseable and he does not stand up on his own.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ‘Super Why’ toy for the money

Super Why Holiday Christmas Ornament Set

What you need to know: Hang all five of these Super Readers on your Christmas tree this holiday season.

What you’ll love: Sure to be collectibles, these plastic ornaments hang by strings. Super Why, Wonder Red, Alpha Pig, Princess Presto and Woofer are all here. The colors of these shatterproof plastic ornaments are bright and the details are outstanding.

What you should consider: Some customers complained the skin colors were not matched properly with the television characters.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Super Why ABC Letter Game

What you need to know: This PBS Kids early reading and spelling game includes finger puppets.

What you’ll love: The Play ‘n’ Learn system features your favorite Super Readers with four finger puppets, a game board with moving pieces, a spinner, 110 question cards and instructions. Kids build reading skills by identifying letters, rhyming, learning how to read simple sentences and correcting silly sentences.

What you should consider: This game is for kids 3 and up, so parents get to be the emcee.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

