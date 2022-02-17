Which Hot Wheels Dodge Chargers are best?

The Dodge Charger has been an iconic American car for decades. Kids and enthusiasts alike will want a piece of the halcyon big-block era. Luckily, Mattel has a great lineup of Hot Wheels Dodge Chargers from every generation. So if you’re looking for that NASCAR winner from the late 1960s or the insanely high-powered models of the 2000s, you’re bound to find your favorite Hot Wheels car.

The top pick is the Hot Wheels 2019 Muscle Mania – ’11 Dodge Charger R/T, Black, but depending on whether you’re buying a gift or a display-case collectible, you’ll want to consider all of your options.

What to know before you buy a Hot Wheels Dodge Charger

Playing with Hot Wheels

Hot Wheels are one of the most popular selling toys of all time. Marketed to ages 3 to 8 years old, these little cars will get a lot of playtime. They’re made from die-cast metal, so they’re durable to withstand rough play and launches off of tracks and playsets. Just watch that you don’t bend the wheels as they’re plastic. While Hot Wheels are safe for children over 3, parents will want to decide for themselves if their kids are ready to play with these toys.

Collecting Hot Wheels

Generations who grew up with Hot Wheels are breathing new life into the toy franchise by collecting them. Older models from the first few decades of production can fetch a pretty penny on online auction sites. And as Mattel releases limited batches every year, these miniature models have some level of rarity right off the production line. Historic cars like the Dodge Charger make for great collector’s items as they have been in production for decades and will only gain value in light of the most recent muscle-car renaissance and imminent switch to electric vehicles.

Hot Wheels tracks and playsets

When Mattel developed Hot Wheels, they designed their cars to pair with their famous orange tracks. These can be pieced together and looped using power stations that propel the toy cars around elaborate configurations. Since the first Hot Wheels cars in 1968, the company has released numerous playsets and track components to ramp up the fun factor of their toys.

What to look for in a quality Hot Wheels Dodge Charger

Dodge Charger generations

The Dodge Charger first appeared in 1966, right around the time the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro entered the market. It quickly turned into a cult classic among the big three muscle cars in the following decade. Since then, it has undergone numerous generational changes, totaling seven distinct chassis. Whether you’re buying as a collector or for a child with a particular taste, you’ll want to know what to look out for so you get the right generation Dodge Charger.

First generation (1966-1967): The first Dodge charger was a two-door fastback with over 400 horsepower. While not iconic in the way its successors are, collectors will want a token of this era.

One of the most popular iterations of muscle cars of all time, the second-generation Charger looked mean, had big power and was featured in NASCAR. It's sure to appeal to all ages.

This generation is marked by its split front grill and marks Dodge's last entry into the muscle-car era for another 30 years.

This generation is marked by its split front grill and marks Dodge’s last entry into the muscle-car era for another 30 years. Fourth generation (1975-1978): A lackluster foray into the luxury car market, the fourth-generation Charger lost a lot of edge and power. Any Hot Wheels version of this car and the next is likely to only appeal to the most avid collectors.

A lackluster foray into the luxury car market, the fourth-generation Charger lost a lot of edge and power. Any Hot Wheels version of this car and the next is likely to only appeal to the most avid collectors.

Returning to production four years later, this Charger looks nothing like a muscle car, instead of packing a turbocharged inline-four into a subcompact hatchback.

After 20 years, Dodge finally revamped and released a new charger. This one had big power and was beefy to boot. Younger car fans may prefer the next generation.

How much you can expect to spend on a Hot Wheels Dodge Charger

A Hot Wheels toy car usually costs $5-$12. Special models and sets can go for anywhere from $15-$30.

Hot Wheels Dodge Charger FAQ

What scale are Hot Wheels toy cars?

While Hot Wheels toys don’t have a set scale, they are roughly 1:64. Each car is approximately 2.5 to 3 inches in length. They are designed to fit into plastic packaging. Despite their variable and small scale, Mattel still packs a lot of detail into their miniatures.

What are the numbers on Hot Wheels packaging?

A. Hot Wheels packaging often features two fractions. The smaller one in the top right of the box indicates how many Hot Wheels toys were made that year and which number in the production run your car is. In addition to this documentation, when Hot Wheels releases a car in a special series, they’ll denote what number car that model is in the series with a larger fraction closer to the plastic bubble. These series have unique names and graphics along the side of the box and are usually released in batches of five to 10 every year.

What’s the best Hot Wheels Dodge Charger to buy?

Top Hot Wheels Dodge Charger

Hot Wheels 2019 Muscle Mania – ’11 Dodge Charger R/T, Black

What you need to know: This tough-looking 2011 Dodge Charger comes in a cool black-and-blue livery.

What you’ll love: Featuring the historic Mopar decal, this model recalls its roots to appeal to collectors while attracting younger fans with its sleek, black wheels. The R/T denotes that this is a performance model. Adding to its rarity, the 2011 Charger is a part of the 2019 Muscle Mania limited run.

What you should consider: While younger fans will love the modern look, they may have their hearts set on the most recent generation after 2011, which has grabbed more of the spotlight due to its performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Hot Wheels Dodge Charger for the money

Hot Wheels iD 70 Dodge Charger R/T

What you need to know: Hot Wheels takes its cars to the next level with its app-compatible take on this historical generation of the charger.

What you’ll love: The 1970 Charger is no doubt an icon ready to appeal to collectors and kids who love big muscle (just look at that massive engine block popping out of the hood). But kids will especially appreciate this toy, considering it’s a part of Hot Wheels iD product lineup. With a unique chip in each car, users can upload their car into mobile games and digital collections. You can even pair it with Mattel’s smart orange track to record real-life lap times around the loops you build.

What you should consider: Younger children with limited screen access may not get to take full advantage of this advanced Hot Wheels toy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Hot Wheels Fast & Furious: Full Force Re-Release

What you need to know: “Fast & Furious” fans get the epic 1970 Dodge Charger from the famous movie series and four other unique cars from the franchise in this special set.

What you’ll love: The Full Force set comes with a ’95 Mazda RX-7, ’17 Acura NSX, ’71 Plymouth GTX, Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and ’70 Dodge Charger R/T from the movie. Each car sports a cool livery and details like big wings, engine blocks and unique wheels.

What you should consider: Even for a set of five, these cars come at a hefty price. So if you’re looking for a 1970 Dodge Charger and don’t care too much for the films, you’re better off getting a single model.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

