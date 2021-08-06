Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Oxygen plant among earthquake-damaged buildings in Haiti
Top Stories
Harris’ Asia trip carries new urgency after Afghan collapse
US struggles to speed Kabul airlift despite Taliban, chaos
Local driver’s get stuck in floodwaters
Video
ABC Big 2-A-Days: Big Spring Steers
Video
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Silver Star Nation
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
Japan 2020
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Top Stories
Newton, Jones star at QB for Patriots in 35-0 rout of Eagles
Top Stories
6 Kentucky football players charged with burglary
LEADING OFF: Ohtani road show to Cleveland; Astros optimism
ABC Big 2-A-Days: Pecos Eagles
Video
ABC Big 2-A-Days: Crane Golden Cranes
Video
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
Big 2 Digital
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Carpet Tech Giveaway
Back to School Photo Sweepstakes
Save My Phone Sweepstakes 2021
Community
Hunger Action Month
National Dog Day: Best Dog Tricks
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Destination Texas
Travel Quiz
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Dolls & Dollhouses
The best dollhouse
Don't Miss
Local driver’s get stuck in floodwaters
Video
Illnesses on the rise in the Basin
Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city
MMH coronavirus response: What you need to know from Thursday’s update
Teenage American Airlines passenger is duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows